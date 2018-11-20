Super Falcons shall bounce back stronger – Ikpea

By Akeem Busari

The National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters’ Club (NFSC), Rev. Samuel Ikpea, has expressed optimism that the female national team, the Super Falcons would bounce back stronger on the back of its opening game loss to South Africa at the ongoing AWCON in Ghana.

Nigeria had surprisingly lost 0-1 to South Africans in what coincidentally was also the team’s second ever victory over Nigeria.

Speaking with the press in Lagos as he prepared to lead the NFSC to storm Cape Coast, Ghana to cheer the Falcons to winning ways again, Ikpea described the loss as a mere blip that would not stop the girls from winning the cup.

“It is painful our girls lost the opening game. Nevertheless, I believe they shall bounce back stronger to make us proud as they always,” he said.

“We are set to hit Cape Coast, Ghana in large numbers in several buses. We have also rallied our members in neighbouring countries like Benin, Chad, Togo, Cote D’Ivoire and Cameroun to join us in Ghana, to cheer our girls to ultimate victory in the remaining matches of the championship,” Ikpea added.