Oyo workers receive Sept, Oct salaries

The Oyo State Government has disclosed that the September and October 2018 Salaries approved by Governor Abiola Ajimobi has been paid to the state civil servants and teachers under the payroll of the state government.

The State commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun said that the workers received the September salary late last week and the October salary has been paid this week as well.

Arulogun said while the delay was regrettable, it was however inevitable because of the imperative of due diligence in ensuring the accuracy of the actual payment.

The Commissioner noted that the MDAs only prepared the nominal roll for the month of September in anticipation for the one month salary payment but the approval given by Governor Ajimobi led to the urgent preparation of the October nominal roll which passed through several processes.

He said that the leadership of the workers’ unions was updated about the development so as to keep their members abreast of the situation, stressing that the government is working towards ensuring prompt payment of salaries from this month.

Arulogun noted that with this payment, the government has paid all the outstanding salaries of the state civil servants and teachers under the payroll of the state government.