Enugu street lights: New management team raises alarm over persistent vandalism

…appeals to residents to be patient, vigilant

The Enugu State Rural Electrification Board recently saddled with the responsibility of managing street lights in the state, wishes to inform the public that its investigation shows that the malfunctioning of the equipment in some locations in Enugu metropolis and Nsukka is because of persistent vandalism of the facilities by hoodlums.

Consequently, the board has since swung into action and is currently working round the clock to repair and rectify the anomalies to ensure effective operation of the street lights in a few days time to serve the people better.

The board, therefore, appeals to the public to exercise patience and assist the government in protecting these facilities in their various areas by being vigilant and reporting any suspicious movement around the equipment’s vicinity to the security agencies for necessary action.