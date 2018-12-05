FG, ASUU meeting ends in deadlock

The meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended without any conclusion on Tuesday.

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU National President, while speaking with newsmen at the end of the closed door meeting in Abuja noted that negotiations were still ongoing.

He said both parties were yet to reach a concrete decision.

“For now, we have started to discuss. We are yet to reach any concrete decision. Once we have more information, we will make ourselves available to the press.

“The union will reconvene very soon to continue negotiations,” he said.

The meeting held at the instance of the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu was to find lasting solution to the ongoing strike by the university lecturers.

ASUU had on November 4, embarked on an indefinite strike over poor funding of Nigerian universities and non-implementation of previous agreements by government.

Meanwhile, the President, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Mr Danielson Akpan has urged both parties to have a common ground so that the universities can reopen.

He said they must put the interest of the country and Nigerian students above any other thing.