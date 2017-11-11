FG probes officials who aided Maina’s recall – Presidency

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption said on Friday that the Federal Government had not swept under the carpet the case of officials involved in the scandalous reinstatement and subsequent promotion of the Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina.

Maina has been missing since news broke about his controversial return to the country after he was initially declared wanted in 2013 over corruption allegations.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also directed that he should be sacked shortly after the ‎news of his reinstatement surfaced in the media.

PACAC said in Abuja on Friday that government officials who aided and abetted Maina were being investigated, urging Nigerians to exercise patience to allow government to do a thorough job.

The chairman of PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), and the Executive Secretary of the committee, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, spoke about the issues while responding to questions raised during committee’s ‘interaction with stakeholders’ in Abuja.

They said with the huge looted funds recovered under the Buhari administration in the last two years since 2015, the government’s anti-corruption efforts had been extremely successful.

Sagay, who lashed out at critics of the anti-corruption efforts of the Buhari administration, vowed that he would not relent in attacking both the National Assembly members for the huge remuneration to them and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, for tolerating “monsters”.