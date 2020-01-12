Fire razes over 400 shops in Anambra market

Over four hundred shops have been destroyed by fire at the Old Motor Spare Parts Market, popularly called Mgbuka Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

During a visit by Channels Television crew on Saturday, a mammoth crowd gathered at the scene, lamenting the devastating incident, as well as questioning the competence of the market security guards.

They noted that the guards should have taken proactive measures that would have cut down the extent of damage in the market.

Although the cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained, the chairman of the market, Mr Samuel Ezeobodo, gave the report he got from the market security officials after 12 midnight.

According to him, a leaking gas cylinder inside one of the affected shops may be the cause of the fire from where it spread to other shops.

Ezeobodo disclosed the death of one of the market leaders, Mr Godwin Edozieuno, who died of shock upon hearing that his shop was one of those affected.

The damage is massive and some of the affected traders bemoaned their fate, saying they have been rendered helpless.

Amidst the tears of market men and women, one of the traders was lucky his shop was not gutted by fire despite its closeness to those razed.