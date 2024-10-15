Four workers at a lounge and bar located along Baale Road in the Olodi Apapa area of Lagos have been burnt beyond recognition after a fire razed the facility.

This is just as two persons were killed in a collapsed fence in the Ejigbo area of the state on Saturday.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed both incidents said the four staff members of the hotel were bunt to death.

Hundeyin said at about 7.50am on Sunday, a distress call was received at the station that around 7.45am, fire gutted the lounge and bar.

He said based on the report, a team of policemen and firefighters were swiftly mobilised to the scene.

He said the fire which affected the whole building, was eventually put out.

“Investigation revealed that four yet-to-be identified staff of the company got burnt beyond recognition in the fire. Their corpses were evacuated to Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) morgue at Yaba,” he said.

Similarly, two out of the three victims of a collapsed fence died from the injuries they sustained.

Hundeyin said the incident occurred on Saturday in the Ejigbo area of Lagos.

“A distress call was received around 10.30am that a fence of a school at Apano Street, off Nurudeen Street, Ejigbo, collapsed on three persons identified as Amaka, 30, Etim, 38 and Emmanuel, 12,” he stated.

He said all the victims were walking home under Saturday’s heavy down pour when the fence fell on them.

“The victims sustained serious wounds. They were rushed to Isolo General Hospital while they were unconscious.

Etim and Emmanuel were both confirmed dead by the doctors while Amaka is receiving treatment,” he added.