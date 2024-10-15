The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has extended verification exercise of private jets by one month.

This is to give private jet owners time to pay import duty on illegally imported air craft.

In a statement by the Spokesman of the Customs Service, Mr. Maiwada Abdullahi, verification will now end on the 14th of next month.

The move according to the statement is to further engage operators who have expressed willingness to regularize their import duties, providing them with an additional window to comply with the necessary regulations.

Part of the statement reads: “The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) wishes to inform the general public, particularly operators of privately-owned aircraft, that the verification exercise for the recovery of import duties on illegally imported private aircraft has been extended by one month, from Monday, 14th October 2024, to Thursday, 14th November 2024.

“This extension is to further engage operators who have expressed willingness to regularize their import duties, providing them with an additional window to comply with the necessary regulations. The NCS is committed to ensuring that all illegally imported aircraft meet the legal requirements, thereby promoting transparency and accountability in the aviation sector.

“In light of this extension, the NCS encourages aircraft operators to take full advantage of the extended period to fulfill their obligations, avoiding sanctions that may arise from non-compliance after the deadline.

“The Comptroller General of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi reiterates the Service’s dedication to enforcing the laws governing import duties and maintaining the integrity of Nigeria’s aviation sector.”