Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has announced that the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) will conduct fresh elections for local government councils following recent Supreme Court judgments on the state’s lingering political crisis.

In a statewide broadcast on Sunday, Governor Fubara stated that while his administration disagrees with the court rulings, it remains committed to upholding the rule of law. He assured that once the certified true copies of the judgments are obtained—expected by Friday, March 7, 2025—his government will study and implement them accordingly.

As an interim measure, Fubara ordered the Heads of Local Government Administration to immediately take over the governance of the 23 LGAs, pending fresh elections. He also directed the outgoing local government chairmen to hand over power by Monday, March 3, 2025.

“Given the outlawing of caretaker arrangements in the local government system, I hereby direct the Heads of Local Government Administration to immediately take over the administration of the 23 local government councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by RSIEC,” Fubara stated.

The governor urged residents to remain calm, assuring them that his administration is working to stabilize the situation and continue delivering on its responsibilities.

“Although our dear state seems to be back in trying times, I urge everyone to remain calm and peacefully go about their legitimate daily activities,” he said.

The announcement comes amid heightened political tensions in Rivers State, as various factions await the implementation of the Supreme Court’s verdicts and the scheduling of new local government elections.