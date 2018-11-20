Gemalto expands data centre footprint in Europe to support cloud-based access mgt services

Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, today announced it is expanding its delivery footprint for Access Management as a service solutions across the European Union with additional data centers in the region.

These newly-added facilities will help the company respond to rising demand for its cloud-based authentication and access management solutions while also helping EU customers meet requirements around data sovereignty.

As more companies use multiple cloud-based collaboration, infrastructure and storage services that are delivered from data centers around the world, securing data across all cloud platforms while meeting local regulatory mandates has become an increasing challenge.

The addition of the new Gemalto data centers will give organizations the ability to take full advantage of Gemalto SafeNet Authentication and SafeNet Trusted Access solutions while ensuring the service is delivered from within the European Union.

“With GDPR and other legislations putting pressure on our EU customers to ensure that their data is secure, we’ve seen a large increase in demand for control over where cloud services are delivered from.” said Francois Lasnier, Senior Vice President of Identity and Access Management at Gemalto.

“As our service expands, it’s important that we continue to provide our customers with the best means to manage access to multiple cloud services, and provide the flexibility and agility to scale as they require.”

Major technology highlights of the data center expansion include:

• Data centers and services are ISO 27001 and SOC2 certified;

• Multi-tier, multi-tenancy throughout its access management services, giving organizations more flexibility by being able to share cloud-based authentication and access management services across business units and departments; and

• Stringent Service Level Agreements across all its data centers with 99.99% service availability.

A Global Data Center Expansion

The launch of the new data centers in the EU is part of Gemalto’s expansion of its global delivery footprint for its cloud-based security services.

Later this year, Gemalto will launch additional data centers in North America, giving international organizations even more choice over service delivery location, and helping them to meet local regulatory and compliance requirements.

“Expansion into these data centers clearly reflect the philosophy behind our cloud strategy – to expand our footprint while taking advantage of the latest innovations in cloud service delivery and offering more flexibility to our customers,” added Lasnier.

“Moreover, our cloud service architecture also allows managed service partners and resellers to partner with us to offer their own branded cloud-based access management services without having to invest in the infrastructure.”