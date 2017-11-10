Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), condoling with Senator Gil Nnaji (right), and his family members during the requiem mass for Princess Anne Nnenna Nnaji (late wife of the senator), at Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, yesterday.

Left to Right: Tony Ojobo, Director Public Affairs Nigerian Communications Commissions (NCC); Sunday Dare, Executive Commissioner Stakeholder Management, NCC; Her Majesty Queen Maxima of The Netherlands and UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate on Financial Inclusion for Development; Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, (EVC) of NCC; and Miss Josephine Amuwa, Director Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis NCC, at the NCC Head Office in Abuja this morning when the Queen paid a scheduled visit to the Commission as part of her advocacy for building strategies to widening financial inclusion in Nigeria.

