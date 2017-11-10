Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), condoling with Senator Gil Nnaji (right), and his family members during the requiem mass for Princess Anne Nnenna Nnaji (late wife of the senator), at Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, yesterday.

Related Articles
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), receiving a book from the former president of Nigeria and chairman of The Brenthurst Foundation , Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (right);the CEO of the foundation, Dr. Greg Mills (2nd left); and an associate of the foundation, Dickie Davis (2nd right); during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.
November 6, 2017
Enugu Local Govt. Elections: Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State voting at his Amube Ohom Ward 2 polling station in Orba, Udenu L.G.A of the state, on Saturday
November 4, 2017
L-R: Enugu State Commissioner for Sports and Youth Affairs, Mr. Uchenna Udedi; new General Manager of Rangers Management Corporation, Davidson Owumi; new Technical Adviser for Rangers International Football Club, Olugbenga Ayodeji Ogunbote; new Chairman of the Corporation, Chief Festus Oshaba Onuh; Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, during the unveiling of Coach Oguntobe at the EXCO Chambers, Government House, Enugu, yesterday
November 1, 2017