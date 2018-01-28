Gov. Ugwuanyi urges electorates to take voters’ registration seriously

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has urged electorates in the state to take the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration seriously to enable them vote in their choice candidates during elections.

Ugwuanyi made the appeal in Enugu on Sunday during a solidarity visit by Awgu South Constituency Solidarity Movement led by Mr Kingsley Ogbonna.

The governor said that massive participation of the electorate in the exercise as well as in the choice of their leaders was the only panacea for good governance.

He said that residents of the state needed to be mobilised to fully participate in the CVR in order to make their voices heard at the appropriate time.

Ugwuanyi commended members of the constituency for the support they had shown to his administration, adding that he was comfortable with the calibre of the representatives of the people from the area.

He appealed to them to take the message to all corners of their constituency to ensure that they create awareness and made people to be aware of the implications of participating in the CVR.

Ugwuanyi called on those that had earlier registered to ensure that they picked up their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Earlier, Ogbonna said that the people of the area had never had it so good in terms of infrastructure upgrade due to the effective representation they were enjoying.

Ogbonna said that political leaders from the area, including the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu and Mr Toby Okechukwu representing Awgu/Aninri Federal Constituency had showed uncommon zeal in bringing development to the area.

He cited a 34km link road and the award of scholarship and bursary to students from the area as some of the gestures they had enjoyed from their leaders and representatives.

He said that there existed a formidable partnership between the state government and other representatives of the people at various levels of government in the state and at the centre.

“We are here to reaffirm our support for our political leaders. We are aware that the only way we can do this is by sensitizing our people to participate in the CVR.

“What we have in the state which has trickled down to our constituency is a partnership that works. “We are happy with our leaders and we have passed a vote of confidence on them,” Ogbonna said. – NAN.