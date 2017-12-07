Gunmen abduct Plateau PDP chairman, son two days before convention

A former Minister of Sports and Plateau State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Damishi Sango, has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

Also kidnapped with him are his son, driver, a prominent chieftain of the PDP in Plateau State and another victim that is yet to be identified.

Although the details of the incident were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report, sources said they were abducted on Wednesday evening along Jere Road in Kaduna State on his way to Abuja to attend the PDP national convention scheduled for Saturday, December 9.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in Plateau State, John Akans, confirmed the incident in an interview in Jos on Thursday.

He said, “Yes, our chairman, Chief Damishi Sango, and five other persons, including his son, driver and a chieftain of PDP in Plateau State were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Wednesday evening.

“It was the Police who called his family and intimated them of the incident because his son’s phone was seen inside the vehicle.”

Akans said the kidnappers have not contacted the family or PDP members.