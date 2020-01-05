Gunmen shoot man, abduct wife, daughter in FCT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday invaded Nuku village, off Rubochi Road, Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory and shot a man, abducted his wife, Agmada Anyinu, and daughter, Favour Anyinu.

The incident, which happened early in the morning, caused confusion in the community as the villagers mobilised and evacuated the injured man to the hospital.

Details of the attacks were sketchy, but the FCT police spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed the incident, noting that police detectives had launched a manhunt for the hoodlums.

“We have dispatched a team to rescue the victims and ensure the arrest of the perpetrators,” he said.

This is happening barely six weeks after the abduction of Chief Ibrahim Pada, the traditional ruler of Rubochi community.

Pada was kidnapped from his residence in Rubochi on November 27, 2019, and was subsequently released after paying a ransom.

Before Pada’s abduction, a gang had earlier kidnapped the younger brother to the former Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Mohammed Galadima.

The police had paraded several gang members said to have been involved in the series of kidnappings in the area.