First Bank restates commitment to support SMEs with Street Souk

First Bank Limited has restated commitment to continue supporting the growth of small scale businesses in the country especially by promoting innovative spirit and creativity among youths through the street souk.

Speaking on during the street souk event; an urban street fashion fair for millennial in Lagos recently, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Folake Animney, said street souk is a platform designed to encourage youth entrepreneurs to channel their talents creatively and productively in endeavour such as music, arts and fashion.

She also stated that the street souk provides a platform that identifies opportunities which promote the innovative spirit in youngsters.

She added: “Street Souk is tied to the First BankIssaVybe initiative through which the Bank continues to express its commitment to empowering the society including support for small businesses; and promoting the growth of the entertainment industry.”

Also speaking at the event, the Head Marketing, Keexs Footwear Limited, Lanre Sonola, said the unique selling point of the brand is that they provide quality footwear and company is uniquely Nigeria brand.

“Our brands are designed here in Nigeria. There is no factory that does this in the West Africa, so doing it, we had to use outside sources, to manufacture at this point in time, but what we are going to be doing is raising fund to have our own factory here as part of measures to provide jobs for average Nigerians. Also, we aim at providing products that are not just designed in Nigeria, but produced in Nigeria. The demand for our footwear is impressive,” she noted.

She commended the bank for using the souk as a platform to support entrepreneurs in the small scale businesses to showcase their products and sell to customers, noting that the bank is also facilitating ease payment services through the provision of Point of Sales System (POS), “the bank through this souk has created the platform where vendors and shoppers can meet in conducive environment that supports business.”

Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer, Stickman Brand, Dricky Stickman, said the brand is focused on graffiti and promotion of arts and culture, adding that “instead of vandalising walls and clothes, you can beautify them. I am artiste so I thought that instead of painting on canvas, I always thought of painting on stuff people appreciate more.”