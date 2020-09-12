Hoodlums abduct two Sharia court judges in Zamfara

The Chief Imam of Umar bin khaddabi Jummu’at Mosque in Zamfara State, Sheikh Umar Kanoma, has raised an alarm that two sharia court judges have been abducted in the state.

Sheikh Umar Kanoma who spoke today while delivering Friday sermon appealed for prayers from Muslims umma and the general public for the safe release of the two abducted judges.

According to him, the two sharia court judges were travelling back home after they attended lectures outside the state.

“We appealed for prayers from Muslims umma and the general public for the safe release of the two kidnapped sharia court judges who were abducted on their way back from Maradi in the Niger Republic, where they attended lectures in pursuance of their education.”

The Chief Imam gave the names of those kidnapped sharia court judges as Mallam Sabiu Abdullahi and Mallan Shafi’i Jangebe in the state.

It was gathered that one of the kidnapped sharia court judge, Mallam Sabiu Abdullahi also doubles as Deputy Chief Imam of Usaimin Jummu’at Mosque in Gusau, the state capital.

Imam Umar Kanoma during the sermon called on bandits and other crimes perpetrators to repent and seek Allah’s forgiveness for them to be free and be integrated with the general public so as to return to normal life.

The Chief Imam also called on government at all tiers to live up to their responsibilities of ensuring the protection of lives and properties ensuring the provision of welfare to the less-privileged people in the state.

He disclosed that citizens are now living in hardship, prices of foodstuff has skyrocketed, people were living from hand to mouth.

He further appeals to wealthy individual and groups to assist in cushioning the current hardship experienced by people in the state and country at large.