Kebbi women offer 3-day prayers against insecurity

A three-day joint Quranic recitation and prayers embarked upon by some Women Islamic Groups in Kebbi State to seek divine intervention against insecurity and flooding in the country has been completed.

Mallam Yahaya Sarki, the Special Adviser to Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Media made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

According to him, the Qur’anic recitation and prayers are completed on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Sarki said that the exercise, which was jointly carried out by Muslim Women Organisations was meant to appease God almighty to salvage Kebbi State and Nigeria from natural disasters such as flooding and insecurity.

He said spiritual acts were conducted by Islamic groups such as Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Women-in-Dawa, JTI, Initiative for Muslim Women in Nigeria (IMWON) and Nasrul-lahi-li Fathom Society of Nigeria (NAFSAT).

Speaking at the occasion, the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, the convener of the prayers appreciated the efforts of the participating women.

The governor’s wife, who was represented by Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Development, Hajiya Zara’u Abubakar-Wali called on Muslim Ummah to devote themselves to the service of Allah.

In her speech, the Kebbi State Amirah of FOMWAN, Malama Hauwa Abubakar said they embarked on the prayers in consultation with the wife of the State governor as a contribution to national prosperity.

Abubakar said: “When calamities of this nature happened, it is always better to repent and seek forgiveness from almighty Allah, as returning back to Him is the only way out of every calamity.

“Such recitation and prayers shall continue every week as directed by the wife of His Excellency, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, the Khadimatudeen.

“We pray Allah to accept these Ibadat of ours and bring an end to all forms of calamities, disasters and difficulties ravaging the entire nation.”