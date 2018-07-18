IBB endorses Kabiru Turaki for 2019 presidency

Former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has thrown his weight behind a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN).

Babangida said Turaki’s agenda is capable of transforming the country.

“I am in love with your agenda for Nigeria because it is capable of transforming the country from her present predicament”.

General Babangida stated this in Minna, capital of Niger State, yesterday, when he received the aspirant at his Uphill home. Turaki was in Minna to meet PDP stakeholders in Niger; ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

During the visit, he told the former military president how he intended to tackle insecurity, decline in the national economy as well as increasing unemployment among Nigerian youths.

On his part, General Babangida told his guest that “from your agenda, I believe you mean well for this country. I think if you are given the chance, Nigeria will witness tremendous development. Your roadmap can lead Nigeria to prosperity,” he said. Turaki told stakeholders at the PDP secretariat blamed escalating insecurity on unnecessary rivalry among the security chiefs and added that if he were to be the president; he would have sacked them all.

“Insecurity is now spreading to Sokoto, Niger, Kebbi; in fact not less than 22 states in the country are under one form of insecurity or the other,” he said.

Turaki blamed the previous crisis in the PDP on the demise of a former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulkhadir Kure. He said if Kure were alive, he would have resolved the problems before they degenerated to the level they did.