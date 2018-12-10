IDOOH partners Abercairn Digital to bring in-taxi entertainment to Nigeria

IDOOH International has expanded to Africa through a partnership with Nigeria’s Abercairn Digital to deploy 1,000 in-vehicle media screens with ride-hail drivers in Lagos to provide passengers with an entertaining and interactive passenger experience.

Drivers will benefit from the additional income and brands can access a comprehensive digital out-of-home (DOOH) branding platform that can effectively reach out to their targeted audience.

The fully-interactive 10-inch IDOOH display tablets will offer passengers with a selection of high-quality lifestyle, news, entertainment and e-commerce function.

IDOOH uses proprietary in-vehicle technologies like geo-fencing and day-parting to create a customised in-vehicle experience.

The technologies offer content based on factors such as location, weather and traffic conditions, presenting passengers with a new OOH entertainment experience and brands with a new digital platform to engage with their audiences.

IDOOH Group CEO Mark Forsyth said: “As part of our global expansion strategy, we are thrilled to expand into Africa through a partnership with Nigeria’s DOOH innovator Abercairn Digital.

Nigeria’s young demographic and populous country presents a vast opportunity for us to rapidly scale our network of in-vehicle screens from Asia Pacific to Africa.

We look forward to working with them to transform the commute experience and provide brands with an opportunity to reach young, connected Africans through our interactive media technology and big data analytics.”

Abercairn Digital Founder and CEO Oyebisi Asimolowo said: “We chose IDOOH for their ability to quickly deploy and scale their network of in-vehicle screens, proven track record in Asia Pacific, innovative advertising technology and big data capabilities.

The introduction of IDOOH’s in-vehicle screens will transform the passenger commute experience and provide brands with an interactive DOOH platform to engage one-on-one with consumers and drive higher engagement and conversion rates.”

Africa now boasts the world’s fastest-growing population with the continent taking up more than half of the global population growth between now and 2050. In particular, Nigeria’s population is expected to overtake that of the USA by 2050 and could be the world’s third most populous by the end of the century, according to a UN report.

To tap on this new frontier, many technology giants have set up a presence in Lagos, which is fast becoming the next tech hub.

As Asia Pacific’s largest in-vehicle screen network, IDOOH has an inventory of 14,000 screens across diverse platforms including ride-sharing cars and taxis.

In November 2018, IDOOH screens clocked 95 million kilometres of drive time and 3.6 million hours of video content, presenting an immense opportunity for one-on-one engagement.

The screens use proprietary in-vehicle screen technology to bring relevant content to passengers and big data analytics to gain campaign, fleet and consumer insights.

IDOOH is also testing technologies like presence and facial recognition and augmented reality to provide an even more personalised experience in future.

Interested drivers in Nigeria can Whatsapp Abercairn Digital at: +234 81 8849 4167.

IDOOH is an award-winning Asian OOH media technology company that provides the ideal platform for the Out-of-Home media environment by combining the best screens in any ‘ride’ with our proprietary advertising server technology.

Through our big data analytics, we enable brands to make content targeted, engaging and timely through interactive and trackable campaigns.

