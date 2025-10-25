The Super Falcons of Nigeria took a decisive step toward qualification for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after a composed 2-0 win over Benin Republic in the first leg of their final qualifying round on Friday.

Played at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé, Togo — Benin’s temporary home due to the lack of a CAF-approved stadium — the encounter was dominated by the 10-time African champions, whose quality and experience eventually proved too strong for their determined hosts.

Esther Okoronkwo and Chinwendu Ihezuo were the goalscorers for the Super Falcons, while Washington Spirit’s Deborah Abiodun was the creative spark behind both strikes.

Benin, bidding to reach the WAFCON finals for the first time in their history, began brightly but struggled to cope once Nigeria found rhythm.

The Falcons struck the post inside 10 minutes and were twice denied by the crossbar before Ihezuo broke the deadlock with a deft finish in the 23rd minute after a pinpoint pass from Abiodun.

Shortly after, Chiamaka Nnadozie preserved Nigeria’s lead with a superb stop in the 35th minute after a Benin fast-break, ensuring the visitors entered the break with control.

The advantage doubled just before half-time when Okoronkwo, recently shortlisted for the CAF African Women’s Footballer of the Year award, finished smartly in additional time following another well-timed assist from Abiodun to make it 2-0 at the break.

Head coach Justine Madugu retained much of his experienced core, with Osinachi Ohale making her 80th appearance and Okoronkwo leading the line. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, whose seventh-minute effort hit the woodwork, started the game, while teenage midfielder Taiwo Afolabi earned her Super Falcons debut.

Nigeria managed the second half with composure, keeping Benin at arm’s length. Madugu introduced Joy Omewa, Asisat Oshoala, and Christy Ucheibe in the 76th minute to inject fresh energy, replacing Ihezuo, Okoronkwo, and Afolabi, respectively.

Benin threatened late in the game, with Sadikou’s 90th-minute header denied by Nnadozie, but the Super Falcons held firm to secure a clean sheet.

The Super Falcons’ victory means they will carry a commanding advantage into the return leg on Tuesday, October 28, at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta. A win or draw would seal their place at next year’s WAFCON in Morocco.

The result also positions Nigeria among the frontrunners in the qualification race, joining South Africa, Ghana, and Zambia, who all earned strong results in their own first-leg encounters.

South Africa held DR Congo 1-1 in Kinshasa, Ghana powered past Egypt 3-0 in Ismailia, while Zambia triumphed 4-2 against Namibia in Johannesburg.