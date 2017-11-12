Ikoyi cash whistle-blower threatens to sue FG over non-payment of commission

Yakubu Galadima, the lawyer of the whistle-blower who informed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of the $43m, N23.2m and £27,800 (N13bn) recovered from an Ikoyi apartment, says his client is prepared to sue the Federal Government for fraud if he is not paid his money soon.

Galadima said this during an interview with our correspondent in Abuja on Saturday.

He said that he was disappointed in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government as it had failed to keep its promise regarding the payment of commission on recovered loot.

When asked if he would sue the government, he said, “That is one of the options but we have many options.”

He added, “Before now I had a discussion with Alhaji Lai Mohammed who directed me to speak with a lady in the office of the Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Tolu Kasali. I had a discussion with her and she told me that she would see what the government could do about it.

“My client’s concern is that time is of the essence. The guy wants to relocate from the country. There is no time and his life is in danger. He is jobless at the moment. He is not doing anything right now and in fact he is a burden on me.”

The lawyer said his client had also suffered psychological trauma caused by the Federal Government’s inaction.

He further berated the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, for saying the commission was counselling the whistleblower as he is “now a millionaire.”

When contacted, the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), said his panel would look into the matter. – Punch.