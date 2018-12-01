Ikpea charges Falcons to win cup for Nigerians

The National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rev. Samuel Ikpea, has urged the female national team of Nigeria, the Super Falcons to go all out for victory against their South African counterparts in the final of the AWCON ongoing in Accra, Ghana on Saturday.

Speaking with the press from Ghana, the admirable businessman cum football enthusiast was upbeat about the abilities and the chances of the Nigerian ladies to beat the Bayana of South Africa to retain the African title.

” I believe in the abilities of our ladies to avenge their earlier loss in the group stage to the South Africans,” Ikpea said.

” Our girls are now better motivated and encouraged by the massive support they getting from members of the Nigeria football supporters club, the football authorities and well meaning Nigerians,” he added.

” Nigerians are obviously not happy when our ladies lost to South Africa in the first game. Therefore, I urge them to go out there and beat them convincingly to assuage the feelings of soccer loving Nigerians all over the world,” Ikpea insisted.

He went to declare that the Accra stadium would on Saturday witness a massive turn out of Nigerian football fans to cheer the Falcons to ultimate victory.