Inter-state lockdown: Gov. Ugwuanyi turns back 100 vehicles at Enugu-Ebonyi boundary

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, this evening, paid an unscheduled visit to Enugu-Ebonyi boundary to monitor compliance with the ban on inter-state transportation aimed at containing the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The governor who met over 150 vehicles queued at the Enugu axis of the boundary, attempting to enter the state, painstakingly trekked a long distance interrogating the drivers, one by one, to ascertain their eligibility for entering the state.

Consequently, over 100 vehicles that were not on essential duties were identified and turned back to Ebonyi State where they were coming from.

While on the enforcement exercise, Gov. Ugwuanyi met with the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Barr. Kelechi Igwe, who was on transit, and had a brief discussion with him.