Ishaku presents N213bn 2020 budget proposal

Taraba Governor, Darius Ishaku, yesterday, presented the 2020 budget proposal of N213.2 billion to the House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Dubbed “Budget of Accelerated Growth and Development” about N71,518,518,034billion was voted for for recurrent expenditure representing 33.5 per cent of the budget sum, while capital expenditure was allocated N142 billion, representing 66.5 per cent of the budget.

A breakdown showed that the Ministry of Works, Housing and Transportation got the highest allocation of N77.3 billion, followed by Health Ministry with N14.8 billion, Education Ministry with N11.2 billion, Agriculture 8.5 Billion, Rural and Community Development Ministry got N4.75 billion; Executive N3.8 billion, Water Resources N3.6 billion, Governance N2.8 billion, Land and Urban Development N2.4 billion, while Law and Justice was allocated N2.2 billion.

The governor said he would “give premium attention to youths because a well empowered youth means a less restive society and a potentially entrepreneurial viable society.”

Speaker of the House, Dr. Joseph Albasu Kunini said they will give the budget accelerated hearing.

“The House will consider the budget in details and make sure that it is realistic and workable and enjoy a reasonable level of implementation,” Kunini said.