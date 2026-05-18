Trabzonspor forward Paul Onuachu has been crowned the Turkish Süper Lig Golden Boot winner for the 2025/2026 season after finishing as the league’s top scorer ahead of Victor Osimhen in a closely contested race.

The Nigerian striker enjoyed a standout campaign, finishing with 22 league goals, a tally that ultimately secured him the top scorer award.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) also congratulated the forward on X on Monday, praising his impressive form throughout the season.

“Paul Onuachu was a force to reckon with, scoring 22 goals in the Süper Lig this season,” the NFF said.

Onuachu’s consistency and clinical finishing in key matches proved decisive as he maintained his lead in the scoring charts during the final stretch of the campaign.

Behind him, İstanbul Başakşehir’s Eldor Shomurodov also enjoyed a strong season with around 21 goals, while Fenerbahçe’s Anderson Talisca followed closely with 19 goals.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, one of the league’s most high-profile signings, finished the season with 15 league goals, placing him outside the top three scorers despite several impactful performances.

His teammate Mauro Icardi also featured among the league’s leading scorers with 14 goals, keeping Galatasaray represented in the upper end of the standings.

Although the race for the Golden Boot remained competitive throughout much of the season, Onuachu ultimately pulled clear to secure the award and finish as the league’s most prolific striker.