Joke Silva lends support to hate speech bill

Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva has said she is in support on the hate speech bill.

She disclosed this in an interview with The Nation.

She said “My view is that anything legal that will get us away from tribalism and religious intolerance is very much welcome.

I think what needs to be done is a proper education of the general public of what we feel it’s really about. I don’t think it is anything that will curtail our freedom of speech, but I think it is something that will support it.

I’m hoping that it will support our unity as a people and in doing that, we are getting rid of the things that people use to bring division amongst us and those things are ethnic intolerance and religious intolerance.”

Regarding the crashes of some Nollywood marriages, Joke Silva, who marked her 34th wedding anniversary with her husband, veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, on Wednesday, shared tips of what has sustained her marriage.

She said: “Well, I am not particularly sure that others are doing anything wrong or doing anything right. I just think that because we are in the entertainment industry, there is a lot of focus on us, so people think that there a lot of divorces in entertainment more than any other field.

I think I will rephrase the question and say, ‘What are the causes of breakup in marriages?’ I really don’t know but at the end of the day, it is always irreconcilable differences.”

Addressing married couples, she said: “First of all, I really don’t like advising people on their emotional journey because I’m not in their shoes.

I cannot speak for anybody but what I will say that worked for me was that I’m in a relationship with my friend. I got married to a good friend. We have had our ups and downs and we were very committed to learning about the journey right from the beginning.

And we’ve had some really tough times but somehow by God’s special grace, we’ve been able to get rid of these tough times and I think continuous wanting what is best for the other person.”