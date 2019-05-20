Kashamu denies plan to join APC

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Buruji Kashamu, has said that he has not defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kashamu, who is the senator representing Ogun East, said this in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday.

He said he had never left the PDP since he joined the party10 years ago.

The senator said he had no plan to join the APC as being insinuated in some quarters.

He said, “There have been insinuations in various quarters about my political stance and future. Let me state in unequivocal terms that when I joined active politics over a decade ago, it was on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.”