The Chairman of Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area in Kebbi State, Hussaini Aliyu, has dismissed comments by United States lawmaker Riley Moore suggesting that the abduction of schoolgirls in Maga took place in a Christian community.

Aliyu said the claim was inaccurate, noting that all the abducted pupils are Muslims. He urged the lawmaker to refrain from making statements that could inflame religious or ethnic tension, especially as rescue efforts are ongoing.

He added that the Zuru Emirate, which includes Maga, “has never experienced a religious crisis” and questioned why the incident had been framed in a manner he said was capable of portraying Nigeria negatively.

Aliyu also released the names of the abducted schoolgirls provided to authorities as part of the ongoing security operation.

NAMES OF ABDUCTED STUDENTS OF GOVERNMENT GIRLS’ COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL MAGA DANKO WASAGU ON 16 NOVEMBER 2025

SSS 3A AND B

Salima Garba Umar Senchi

Salima Sani Zirmi

Amina G. Umar

Rashida Mohammed Dungu

Saliha Umar

Aisha Usman

Jamila Ilyasu

Maryam Ilyasu

Naja-atu Abdullahi

Zaniab Kolo

SSS 2A

Faitma Sani Zimri

Hafsat Ibrahim

Nana Fiddausi Jibrin

Mas’uda Yakubu Tomo

SSS 2B

Hauwa’u Saleh

JSS 3A

Surayya Tukur

Hafsat Umar Yalmo

Mary Usman

Amina Ilyasu

Ikilima Suleiman

JSS 2

Khadija Nazifi

Hauwa’u Ilyasu

Hauwa’u Lawali

Ummulkursim Abdul-Karim