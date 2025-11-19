The Chairman of Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area in Kebbi State, Hussaini Aliyu, has dismissed comments by United States lawmaker Riley Moore suggesting that the abduction of schoolgirls in Maga took place in a Christian community.
Aliyu said the claim was inaccurate, noting that all the abducted pupils are Muslims. He urged the lawmaker to refrain from making statements that could inflame religious or ethnic tension, especially as rescue efforts are ongoing.
He added that the Zuru Emirate, which includes Maga, “has never experienced a religious crisis” and questioned why the incident had been framed in a manner he said was capable of portraying Nigeria negatively.
Aliyu also released the names of the abducted schoolgirls provided to authorities as part of the ongoing security operation.
NAMES OF ABDUCTED STUDENTS OF GOVERNMENT GIRLS’ COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL MAGA DANKO WASAGU ON 16 NOVEMBER 2025
SSS 3A AND B
Salima Garba Umar Senchi
Salima Sani Zirmi
Amina G. Umar
Rashida Mohammed Dungu
Saliha Umar
Aisha Usman
Jamila Ilyasu
Maryam Ilyasu
Naja-atu Abdullahi
Zaniab Kolo
SSS 2A
Faitma Sani Zimri
Hafsat Ibrahim
Nana Fiddausi Jibrin
Mas’uda Yakubu Tomo
SSS 2B
Hauwa’u Saleh
JSS 3A
Surayya Tukur
Hafsat Umar Yalmo
Mary Usman
Amina Ilyasu
Ikilima Suleiman
JSS 2
Khadija Nazifi
Hauwa’u Ilyasu
Hauwa’u Lawali
Ummulkursim Abdul-Karim
Leave a Reply