Keystone Bank emerges Best Innovative Bank in Africa

…as Ohiwerei bags Banking CEO of the Year Award

Fastest growing financial institution in Nigeria, Keystone Bank Limited,has once again added to its growing list of laurels as the lender recently emerged ‘Africa’s Most Innovative Bank of the Year, 2018’ at the prestigious European Global Banking & Finance Awards held on Friday, July 20, 2018 in London.

The bank chief, Mr. Obeahon Ohiwerei, also clinched the Best Banking CEO in Africa Award.

Organized by the European Global, UK, the European Global Banking & Finance Awards reflect the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the Global Financial community.

The awards were created to recognize companies of all sizes which are prominent in particular areas of expertise and excellence within the financial sector in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe.

In selecting its recipients, the European Global Banking & Finance Awards combines quantitative and qualitative data to honour institutions, individuals that have brought the highest levels of service, innovation and expertise to their customers.

Keystone Bank and its CEO beat other competitors in Africa to emerge leaders of the continent at the award ceremony.

According to the organizers, “the aim of the award “is to highlight industry wide excellence within the global banking community.”

“Recipients of the European Magazine’s Banking and Finance Awards are scrupulously selected based on thorough interviews specially designed according to subscribers’ feedback.”

“Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment / values, and marketing strategies”.

“In this year’s edition, Keystone Bank and its CEO stood tall in the African continent. Therefore, we are recognizing the institution and the bank CEO for the innovative Mobile Banking App and other services introduced by the bank in recent times, targeted towards meeting customer needs.”

On Ohiwerei’s emergence as the ‘Best Banking CEO in Africa’, the organizers said that the Keystone Bank boss was chosen in recognition of his exceptional achievements over the last year, which is seen as an inspiration for business and government leaders working to raise Africa’s investment profile.

The judging panel of the award considered excellent leadership skills, enhanced organizational image and innovation. Since becoming Managing Director of the lender, Ohiwerei has spearheaded a number of growth initiatives which has placed the bank on upward trajectory.

Receiving the awards, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Keystone Bank Limited, Mr. Obeahon Ohiwerei said: “We are honoured to win the ‘Africa’s Most Innovative Bank’ award and to be recognized as the ‘Best Banking CEO’ in Africa.”

“These awards mark another milestone for Keystone Bank and is a testament of the diligent execution of the bank’s strategic initiatives on customer service.”

“Keystone Bank bank will continue to leverage its local knowledge, global exposure as well as presence to drive positive change in Africa, working actively with the government, local businesses, regulators and other stakeholders in deepening financial services.”

“We remain committed to maximizing shareholders’ value and delivering superior and sustainable return, guided by our founding values of Professionalism, Passion, Integrity, Team Spirit, Innovation, Service Excellence, Effective Corporate Governance and Entrepreneurship”. Ohiwerei added.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering tailor-made convenient and reliable solutions to every customer’s needs.