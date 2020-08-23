Kogi guber: Supreme Court to hear appeals against Bello Tuesday

The Supreme Court has fixed Tuesday August 25 for hearing of the appeals challenging the governorship election in Kogi State.

A lawyer in one of the appeals, who would not want to be named, confirmed on Saturday that the hearing notices for all the appeals have been sent to the parties in the matter.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate in the election, Musa Wada, is challenging the election of Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The three other appeals for hearing are by the governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha Akpoti, seeking to nullify Governor Bello’s election on grounds of electoral irregularities; and the appeals by Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) and All Peoples Party (APP), all challenging their alleged unlawful exclusion from the election.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had, on July 4, dismissed all the appeals and upheld the majority verdict of the Kogi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja on the grounds that the allegations of irregularities were not proved.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Yahaya Bello of the APC winner of the November, 2019 governorship election in Kogi State.

The Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Prof Ibrahim Garba, who announced the results, said Bello polled 406,222 votes to defeat his main challenger, Engr Musa Wada of the PDP, who got 189,704 votes.

He said Bello, having certified the requirements of the law, is declared elected and returned as winner of the election.