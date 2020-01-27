Lagos bans Okadas, tricyles, including Opay, Gokada

The Lagos State Government has banned the activities of commercial motorcycles, popularly called Okada, and tricycles, known as Keke Napep, in some Local Government Areas, bridges, and highways in the state.

The ban also includes Opay and Gokada operators.

The government said the full enforcement of the ban would commence on February 1, 2020.

This was contained in a tweet by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat, on Monday.

Among the 15 Local Governments and Local Council Development Centres affected are Apapa, Apapa Iganmu, Lagos Mainland, Yaba, Surulere, Itire Ikate, Coker Aguda, Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Ikeja, Onigbongo, Ojodu, Ikoyi-Obalende, Iru Ikoyi-Obalande, and Lagos Island East.