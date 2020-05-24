Lagos discharges 45 coronavirus patients

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday announced the discharge of 45 Coronavirus patients after they tested negative for the virus.

According to the governor, in a statement, those discharged included 22 female and 23 male.

He said the patients; 19 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; three from Onikan, eight from Agidingbi, seven from Lekki, one from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and seven from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

Sanwo-Olu added that with this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the state’s Isolation facilities had risen to 707.

In his words: “Good people of Lagos, I bring you great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 45 fully recovered COVID19Lagos patients; 22 females and 23 males, all Nigerians were discharged to join the society.

“The patients; 19 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 3 from Onikan, 8 from Agidingbi, 7 from Lekki, 1 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 7 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Isolation facilities has risen to 707.

“As we look forward to more great news in the coming days, I urge you all to take responsibility and play your part for a COVID-19 free Lagos.”