Oyo records 30 new coronavirus cases

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has announced that 30 new Coronavirus cases were recorded in the state on Saturday.

He also announce the discharge of nine Coronavirus patients after they tested negative twice for the virus.

According to Makinde, nine confirmed COVID-19 patients had received their second negative test results and had been discharged.

“This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to fifty-eight.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty suspected cases came back positive. Twenty-seven cases are from iSON Xperiences and one each from Ibadan SW, Ibadan SE and Oluyole Local Govt Areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as at 5.30PM today is 233.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath,” he said,