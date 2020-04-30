Lagos discharges 49 COVID-19 patients

Lagos State has discharged 49 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in its isolation centres.

This brings the total number of discharged patients in the state to 187.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health made this known via its Twitter handle.

It tweeted, “49 #COVID19Lagos patients: 28 females and 21 males including a foreign national – a Greek – were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba and Onikan to reunite with the society

“The patients: 18 from IDH, Yaba and 31 from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive readings.

“With this, the total number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 187.”