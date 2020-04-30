Lagos State orders markets, restaurants to reopen, suspends Okada service

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the reopening of markets on selected days in the state.

He spoke during a televised press conference on Wednesday.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, in a series of tweets, said the governor also ordered that schools should remain closed.

He tweeted, “Eateries and restaurants to open between 9 am -3 pm and are to do only takeout. No eat in. Also, 9 am – 3pm only! Take note! Must wear gloves and masks. Markets to open from 9am to 3pm on selected days.”

He also instructed that entertainment centres within private estates be closed for two weeks starting from May 4.

“All entertainment centres including gyms, spa, recreational facilities inside private estates are to remain closed for two weeks post lockdown in Lagos. This would be reviewed after two weeks,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu also said tricycle operators must only take two passengers in areas where they are allowed to operate.

“Commercial motorcycle operation (Okada) is also suspended across the state during the period of lockdown while tricycles (Keke Napep) is limited to two passengers only.

“All commuters to wear masks and gloves. Handwashing equipment and thermometers must be provided. Buses to load 60 per cent capacity. No standing.”

He also said only 20 people are allowed to attend a funeral.

“Funerals are permitted. Only 20 people permitted and that includes the officiating ministers and Imams. No party to follow it,” the governor added.