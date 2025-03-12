An explosion that occurred on Tuesday night following an accident involving a 30-tonne gas truck near the Otedola Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway left two buildings including a Redeemed Christian Church of God building and four vehicles destroyed.

It was gathered through multiple footage shared on X that the explosion occurred around 7 pm.

The videos showed thick flames emanating from the explosion.

An X user, Tonye Oliver wrote, “Ongoing tanker fire at Otedola bridge, this is a major disaster!!”

Another user, Pamilerin Adegoke, urged motorists and commuters to avoid the Otedola Bridge.

“Please avoid Otedola Bridge, heavy fire right now,” Adegoke wrote.

Confirming the incident in a statement sent to our correspondent, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, disclosed that the fire started after the truck had an accident while navigating its way.

Adesye noted that the 30-tonne truck with no registration number went up in flames after the accident.

The fire service boss noted that two buildings including an RCCG building and a bungalow, alongside four vehicles of various brands were destroyed in the ensuing fire.

She said, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a fire resulting from a tanker accident outward Otedola Bridge, Omole, Lagos, at about 20:00 hours.

“The 30 tonnes DAF Gas Truck with an unknown registration number is on its way navigating the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway before an accident resulting in an ensuing explosion accompanied by fireballs in front of a Reeedemed church.

“The resultant fire quickly spread to the church and adjoining bungalow building as well as four different brands of vehicles as it being mitigated from causing further damage.”

She added that there was no human casualty at the time of sending the statement.

“While firefighting operations are ongoing, there has been no record of a casualty, with a further update to follow,” Adeseye said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed in a further update that the fire has been put out.

“We can confirm that the fire, which has now been put out, did not occur on the bridge.

“We can also confirm that there is a free flow of traffic on the bridge while officers of the Lagos State Police Command are fully on the ground to secure the scene for other post-fire activities,” Hundeyin said.