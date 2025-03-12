Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, was on Wednesday denied access to the official quarters of the state House of Assembly along Aba Road, Port Harcourt, where lawmakers loyal to his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, have been holding their sittings.

Fubara, who arrived at the complex in the company of top government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, and his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, met a locked gate, effectively preventing his entry.

Speaking to journalists at the scene, the governor accused Speaker Martin Amaewhule of deliberately avoiding him, stating that several calls placed to the lawmaker went unanswered.

He stated, “Before my arrival here, I made several attempts to speak to the Speaker. I also sent a letter which was transmitted for this particular invitation.

“Unfortunately, at the gate, you can see that the place is completely sealed, and there is no sign that anything is going to happen today.”

The governor insisted that his actions were in the interest of the people, stressing that he remained committed to fulfilling his constitutional duties.

“The reason why we are doing this, I have always said, is in the interest of our people, which is the most important thing. I don’t think there is anything to worry about. I expect to hear from them after today,” he added.

After addressing the press, the governor and his entourage left the premises.