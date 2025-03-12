The management of Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, has set a mandatory drug test for all students returning to campus after the institution’s recent shutdown following the destruction of properties worth millions during a protest.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Samuel Tita Wara, made this known while briefing newsmen on t]he recent protest that rocked the institution and forced it to shut down.

According to the Vice Chancellor, “This speech shall balance transparency, empathy, and resolve, emphasizing the institution’s core values and vision over the tragic incident that forced school closure and the path to sustainable resumption.

“Today, I address you with a heavy heart and unwavering hope. We gather at a pivotal moment in Edwin Clark University’s (ECU) life: a time of reflection, recalibration, repositioning, and renewal.

“As we confront the painful realities of the unfortunate incident that occurred on Sunday, January 26, 2025, which led to the temporary closure of our school. We affirm our strong commitment to ensuring such an event never repeats itself in the life of our great institution.

“Despite these trials, we remain resolute in our commitment to the university’s mission of cultivating spirituality, academic excellence, and socioeconomic viability.

“This moment serves to outline our response, ongoing recovery efforts, and our strategic path forward for sustainable resumption and long-term visibility.

“For the past two months, we have conducted a comprehensive system audit, and the findings are being used to reposition our great university, and we have initiated immediate actions for faculty retraining.

“These steps will strengthen our academic foundation and align with our vision of sustained excellence, visibility and impact”, he stated.

Prof Samuel Tita Wara further disclosed that there is no direct bearing as to what happened on that particular day and the deliberate, intentional and unexpected level of violence as well as destruction to University and private properties.

“Terror was unleashed on the community, but we refuse to be cowed and bow to fear even as the incident shook our community.

“With our ongoing investigations, we identified some immediate and remote causes, including lapses in campus security protocols and inadequate emergency response mechanisms.

“Two security officers have been reported to the security agents over ethical breaches that may have led to the wanton destruction during the protest. The institution’s security system has been overhauled with 24/7 surveillance, trained personnel, and safety drills.

“We are realigning administrative processes with strategic goals. We are just retooling the system for better impact in this regard to capacity building on University culture, rules of engagement, and matters on confidentiality.

“The journey to sustainability and visibility will be built on the unyielding pillars of spirituality, academic excellence, and social and economic viability as Edwin Clark University remains anchored on its Mission, Vision, and Core Values. Our commitment to molding spiritually grounded, intellectually sound, and socially responsive graduates remains unshaken.

“As we navigate this turbulent season, we draw strength from the vision of our late Chancellor and the collective resilience of our community to continue to interact formally and informally with this key stakeholding partner within the ambit of University Laws and in the best interest of the University as a whole.

“We have the full backing and support from the Edwin Kiagbodo Clark Foundation and the University Council, which mandate all returning students to undergo drug tests before they are readmitted, and that has yielded a good result as one the students was sent back home for possible rehabilitation as the drug test was positive.

“The institution took a holistic measure to shape a phased resumption strategy, starting with year-one students (freshers) and progressively scaling across other levels, ensuring a smooth and safe return, and currently, we are attending to the 400 level students”, he noted.

Wara cautioned parents and others about their perception of the institution and called for constructive criticism that would help shape the school community.

“We acknowledge the concerns of “Concerned Parents” and other voices questioning the state of Edwin Clark University. Criticism, when constructive, is valuable.

“While pain and frustration may be valid, we affirm that the current disruptions do not define our institution’s future as we remain strong, reliable, resilient, and ever promising.

“Let’s disagree but agree to work together for our common good and that of our wards and children as it is necessary for a sustainable Edwin Clark University future.

“We invite every stakeholder, students, parents, faculty, alumni, and friends to join us in this rebirth to restore and elevate the university to new heights of glory.”

“With respect to guarantees to parents and guardians about student safety, we are glad to let you know that we’ve revamped our security infrastructure, introduced mandatory safety drills, and partnered with local law enforcement for rapid emergency response in this post-resumption.”

“Edwin Clark University remains anchored on its Mission, vision, and core values, and our commitment to molding spiritually grounded, intellectually sound, and socially responsive graduates remains unshaken.

“As we navigate this turbulent season, we draw strength from our late Chancellor’s vision and our community’s collective resilience. The journey to sustainability and visibility will be built on the unyielding pillars of Spirituality, academic excellence, and social and economic viability”, he said.