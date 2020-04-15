Lockdown: Lagos govt launches food kitchen to feed 100,000 youths daily

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday announced a programme, tagged: “Food Kitchen” aimed at feeding 100,000 youths daily to cushion the effect of Coronavirus lockdown in the state.

The governor disclosed this while giving update on the Coronavirus situation in Lagos in Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “in the next couple of days, we will commence a daily “Food Kitchen” programme which will see us aim to feed about 100,000 people daily.

“This will largely target the youths. We are identifying local food vendors who will pilot this programme and ensure that the process of cooking and serving of the meals adhere strictly to public health guidelines.”

The governor also said his administration was cleaning up its data from various social registers to get a clean list of truly vulnerable and economically challenged persons to enable it remit some cash to them.

“We aim to do these cash transfers by the end of the week to a minimum of 250,000 indigent citizens,” he said.

Also, Sanwo-Olu said he had just issued an order to the Police; LASTMA and the VIO to release all impounded vehicles arrested for minor traffic offences from the 1st of March 2020 to date.

He said the directive would take effect at the end of the lockdown.

The governor also announced that all the Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs and Small and medium-sized Enterprises, SMEs who had taken Lagos State Employment Trust Fund loans and other government programme loans would enjoy a three months moratorium.

“This will further help to cushion the effect of the lack of economic activities occasioned by the lockdown,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu reminded Lagosians that this is a season for obedience and personal responsibility, urging them to follow the guidelines as issued by the health experts and authorities.

“Please, let us cooperate with the government to ensure that we have an outcome that is favourable to all. I can assure you that we will surely overcome this pandemic, and we will emerge stronger and more determined to transform the lives of all Lagosians and all the people of Nigeria, for the better,” he said.