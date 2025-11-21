Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has demanded explanations from military authorities over the withdrawal of troops from Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, shortly before dozens of schoolgirls were abducted in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area.

Idris spoke on Thursday while receiving the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, who led a solidarity visit to the state.

The governor said he was “deeply troubled” that security personnel pulled out of the school despite prior intelligence alerts provided by the state government.

According to the governor, soldiers reportedly left the school around 3am while the attackers struck less than 45 minutes later.

“We provided intelligence reports. We alerted them. So, who gave the order for troops to withdraw at that critical hour?” Idris queried, calling for a full military investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The governor also noted that the withdrawal contradicted earlier assurances of enhanced protection for schools in vulnerable border communities frequently targeted by bandits.

Ajaero expressed solidarity with the state and the families of the abducted students, urging federal security agencies to ensure the girls’ safe rescue.

The abduction, which has drawn nationwide outrage, is the latest in a series of attacks targeting schools in Nigeria’s North-West, despite repeated government pledges to strengthen security around learning centres.

