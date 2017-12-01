Maina not on FG payroll, says Finance Minister …as Perm Sec assumes responsibility for reinstating Maina

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, said Maina did not receive any salary from the government after his disengagement.

Mrs. Adeosun told the panel that from the records of the ministry, there was no trace of any payment of salary to Maina after he was disengaged from service in 2013.

“We have looked very well and we have no biometrics of Maina; so, there is no way he could have received salaries,” Mrs. Adeosun said.

Accountant-General of the Federation Mr Ahmed Idris, said Maina was last paid in February, 2013.

According to Idris, from March, he was removed from the payroll, so, I don’t know where he was receiving the salary.

“If there was any payment of salary to Maina, there should be payslips and an account into which the payments were made; so, let whoever made the claim tender them to support the claim,” Idris said.

Counsel to Maina, Mr Muhammadu Kuta, had while before the committee on Nov. 23 claimed that his client received salary up to October, 2017.

According to Kuta, assignments were still being given to him to execute for the Federal Government even as at last month and he was getting his salary.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mr Abubakar Magaji on Thursday admitted before the Rep Ali Madaki led ad-hoc investigative panel that he should be held responsible for erroneously reinstating embattled former Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdurasheed Maina.

The Perm Sec also tendered an unreserved apology to the HOS Mrs Winifred Ita-Oyo for referring to her as that person.