PDP NEC approves planning committees for national convention

The 77th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has approved the planning committee and sub committees of its national elective convention slated for December 9, 2017.

Also ratified were the congresses held in eight of the nine States which had their executive committees dissolved by the party a few months ago.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting which lasted for about four hours, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye stated that more than 2,800 delegates would be at the convention to elect new officers to pilot the affairs of the party.

“You will recall that at the last convention, the party took a decision to dissolve executive committees in 9 States, namely, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Adamawa, Borno, Kwara, Kebbi, Anambra and Kogi and mandated the National Caretaker Committee, NCC, to set up caretaker committees in those states and conduct congresses in those states.

“We reported to NEC that successfully we have concluded the congresses from ward to state levels in those States apart from Osun. It is only in Osun that we have not conducted the local and state congresses.

“We also look at the constitution, composition of the convention planning committee and sub committees and it was approved by NEC, which will be published in the newspapers in the next few days.

“We also looked at the arrangement and addendum to our approved guidelines in the conduct of the convention and that was also passed. We had a robust debate on a few issues particularly the campaign for the various offices. We noted that our aspirants have done very well in popularizing the party.

“They are taking the party to every nook and cranny of the country. The party is now always in the consciousness of Nigerians unlike the APC that has not been able to hold one NEC meeting like we do regularly,” he said adding that “Over 2, 800 delegates are being expected at the convention,” he said.

Adeyeye however cautioned aspirants for the various offices to be civil in their utterances, noting that at the end of the contest, winners and losers would come together again in the interest if the party.

When asked for the identity of the chairman of the convention planning committee, Adeyeye was evasive, saying that “We will publish the names, don’t jump the gun.”