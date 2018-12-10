Mike Okiro bags honorary doctorate degree from U.S University

A former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Sir Mike Okiro, has been conferred with an honorary doctorate degree in World Peace and Diplomacy.

He was awarded the degree by the University of Entrepreneurship and Technology (UET), Delaware, United States.

Okiro, who was the immediate-past Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), received the certificate during the induction of the Asian African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI) last weekend in Lagos.

The AACCI is a trade, e-Commerce platform for facilitating strategic alliances between Small & Medium Scale Enterprises in Asian and African regions.

The AACCI is also a technical partner to the UET which is among the fastest-growing research-oriented educational institutions with a global reputation in academic excellence.

The UET confers honorary degree certificates on individuals who have made immense contributions to the socio-economic growth and infrastructural development of affiliate countries.

The ex-Police boss, while speaking to the media after the event, expressed gratitude to God for the investiture.

“It is humbling to be recognized for my little contributions to the society, but much more appreciated because the recognition comes from a prestigious university in the United States”, Okiro added.

Sir Okiro, who received a double promotion from Commissioner of Police when he became Deputy Inspector-General of Police, is known to have authored five books including Peace and the Nation, Surviving the Cities and The Legal implications of the Mismanagement of Public Funds in Nigeria.

His other literary works are Policing Nigeria in a Democracy and Overcoming Security Challenges.

Okiro retired from the Nigeria Police Force in July 2009.