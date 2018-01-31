Giroud joins Chelsea for £18m

Olivier Giroud completes £18m move to Chelsea from Arsenal on 18-month-deal.

The French striker makes the move across London as part of the transfer merry-go-round which has seen Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join the Gunners and Michy Batshuayi agree to sign for Borussia Dortmund.

Giroud, 31, joined the Gunners in 2012 and scored 105 goals in all competitions, 25 more than any other Arsenal player in that time.

The Blues new signing said, “Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the Premier League. They have won maybe the most trophies in the last six or seven years. It’s a massive club and I am proud to sign for Chelsea, and I’m looking forward to playing.”