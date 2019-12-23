NASS: Spend N37b on roads, not renovation – says Falana

Activist-lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has told the Federal Government that the N37 billion set aside for the renovation of the National Assembly (NASS) complex should be spent on public roads that have become death traps.

In a statement on Sunday in Lagos, the popular lawyer disagreed with Senate President Ahmad Lawan’s claim, last Monday, that there had been no major renovation of the National Assembly building in the last 20 years.

He said the Goodluck Jonathan administration spent N40.2 billion on the renovation of the complex six years ago.

The statement added: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex. The amount, which is included in the 2020 budget, is, however, not part of the N128 billion allocated for the National Assembly for next year.

“In justifying the cost of the renovation, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, told journalists in Abuja last Monday that there has been no major renovation of the National Assembly building for 20 years and many parts of the property had become dilapidated.

“But contrary to the highly misleading explanation of the Senate President, we have confirmed that the Goodluck Jonathan administration had spent N40.2 billion on the renovation of the National Assembly complex in 2013.

“In view of the fact that it has been confirmed that the complex was renovated for N40 billion six years ago, the N37 billion set aside for another renovation should be spent on public roads that have become death traps.”