Olujimi accepts Fayose’s apology, seeks Ekiti PDP unity

A National Assembly member, Senator Biodun Olujimi, said on Friday that she had accepted the apology of former governor Ayodele Fayose, saying the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State needed genuine reconciliation and unity of purpose to forge ahead.

Olujimi, who said she nursed no bitterness or hatred against anybody, called on the PDP leadership in the state to reach out to all aggrieved members of the party and bring them back to the fold.

The lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, who spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, during a meeting with leaders of the PDP at the party secretariat, said, “Fayose has apologised and who am I not to accept it? We are all on the same page and shall work together as long as he would be ready to submit to the supremacy of the party constitution.”

Fayose had at a meeting with some PDP leaders and members in his Afao Ekiti residence a fortnight ago apologised to some leaders in the interest of the party, saying, “Senator Olujimi, Senator Duro Faseyi and Chief Gboyega Oguntuwase should not be angry. I am sorry if I have offended them.”

Olujimi, who promised to build a party where members would have a better sense of belonging, appealed to the Oguntuwase-led PDP State Working Committee to constitute a reconciliation committee that would reunite aggrieved members and harmonise the party.

She said, “The party cannot move forward under an atmosphere of crisis, hence the need for unity and love among members so as to build a strong party.”

The senator, at the meeting, donated a Toyota Hiace Bus to the party, a Toyota Camry car to the state party chairman and cash to party leaders, chairmen and youths across the 16 council areas.

Olujimi had earlier at a thanksgiving service at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Omuo Ekiti, donated N5m to the church.