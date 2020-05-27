National Assembly cuts short break, resumes plenary Thursday to consider revised 2020 Budget

The two chambers of the National Assembly will now resume from the two-week Sallah break on Thursday, four days earlier than the Tuesday, June 2 resumption date.

This is to enable both the Senators and House members opportunity to consider the appropriation of (Amendment) bill, 2020 transmitted to the National Assembly last week by the Executive

The federal lawmakers had on Tuesday, May 19 proceeded on a two-week Sallah break and was to reconvene on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

But a letter dated Tuesday, May 26, signed by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori, and addressed to all Senators and House members, stated that the lawmakers will resume plenary on Thursday to consider the appropriation of (Amendment) bill, 2020.

The one-page letter read in part, ”This is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members that resumption of Plenary Session earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 2nd June, 2020 has been rescheduled to Thursday, 28 May, 2020 to enable members consider the Appropriation (Amendment) bill, 2020.

”All Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members are expected to resume in Plenary by 10.00am on Thursday, 28th May, 2020, please.”