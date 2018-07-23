NCC sets up broadband implementation committee

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has set up a broadband implementation committee to hasten deployment of network infrastructure across the country.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta made the revelation in Abuja during the Stakeholders’ Engagement Meeting with relevant state agencies in charge of telecommunications matters organized by the Commission with the theme: “Optimising the Benefits of Telecoms Infrastructure in Nigeria,”

The NCC boss explained that the new committee will focus on ensuring deployment of the necessary infrastructure needed to raise broadband penetration for attainment of the 30 per cent target by end of 2018.

He said: “The license has gone out to the Infraco companies, we have a total of six of them in all zones of the country.

“Each zone has infrastructure company licensed by NCC to deploy infrastructure in that zone and no licensee is allowed to deploy infrastructure in any other zone because there will be issues.

“Also, there is a subsidy NCC intends to pay, this subsidy will be paid to INFRACO licensee for attainment of milestone.