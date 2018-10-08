NCC vows to protect telecom consumers

The Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, has said the commission will continue to serve as a feedback mechanism for telecom consumers so as to avoid being exploited by service providers

He also said the gesture would assist the service providers to provide quality services, value for money and to check unwholesome practices.

Danbatta stated this at the weekend during 99th edition of consumer outreach programme held in Ilorin, Kwara state capital with the theme: “Using Information and Education as Tools for Consumer Empowerment and Protection.”

According to him, “the forum was organised to educate telecom consumers and other stakeholders in contemporary issues generating interest in the industry and also to serves as feedback mechanism.”

He said “At the NCC, the Telecom consumers are the target beneficiaries of all our activities which make them enjoy primary focus in terms of ensuring that they get good quality service, value for money spent, timely and fair redress of complaints and protection from unwholesome practices of some service providers.”