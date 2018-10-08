NSITF rewards AMCON, CBN for compliance

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr. Ahmed Lawan Kuru (ALK) at the weekend received an presented to the corporation by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) in recognition of AMCON’s dedication to the Employee Compensation Scheme (ECS).

Explaining the criteria for the selection of AMCON and other firms for the awards, which held earlier in the week, NSITF explained that the gesture was a way of appreciating firms that have kept faith with the scheme. AMCON and others that received the award including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and Abuja Electric Distribution Company (AEDC), amongst others.

The organisers explained that these organisations have shown outstanding compliance to the NSITF’s Employee Compensation Scheme (ECS), which is worthy of emulation by all companies that are operating in the country.

Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Mr. Adebayo Somefun, who presided over the award ceremony, while presenting the award to Mrs. Nina Adibe, who received the award on behalf of the MD of AMCON thanked the corporation for being among the most compliant as far as the scheme is concerned and urged all the winning companies to keep up the good work.

He also called on other companies that have not been compliant to familiarise themselves with the Employee Compensation Act 2010; the Employee Compensation Scheme (ECS) as well as the activities of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

While receiving the award in his office at the weekend the AMCON boss said he was humbled by the fact that a sister agency as important as the NSITF appreciates AMCON’s dedication to the advancement of any programme or project that is in the interest of Nigerians.

He promised that the award would reenergize AMCON to keep doing what is right while pursuing its recovery mandate without fear or favour.